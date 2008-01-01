Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is a Ghanaian academic and politician. Ameyaw-Akumfi was the Minister of Education in the John Agyekum Kufour administration.

Ameyaw-Akumfi entered the University of Ghana in 1965 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1969 and earned his master's degree in the same field a year later. In 1970, he left to study Zoology at the University of Michigan in the United States, where he earned his doctorate in 1972.

Ameyaw-Akumfi has participated in both University of Cape Coast and University of Ghana system for many years and has been especially instrumental in the reform and decentralization of the university system in the country.

Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi was born on 21 January 1945 at his hometown Jama-Techiman in his constituency. He began his political career after being elected into parliament in 2008 obtaining over 53.4% of the total votes.