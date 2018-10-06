Chris Attoh, born Christopher Keith Nii Attoh is a Ghanaian actor, film director, on-air personality, television presenter and Producer. He is best known as "Kwame Mensah" in Nigerian soap opera Tinsel.
He was previously married to Damilola Adegbite, but was reported to be divorced in September 2017. He re-married on Saturday 6 October 2018 to Bettie Jennifer, a US-based businesswoman at a private ceremony in Accra.
He attended New York film acedemy, Achimota School and Accra Academy. At Accra Academy, his classmates included the media businessman and radio personality Nathan Adisi. He then moved on to KNUST where he studied for a Bachelor of Art in Painting degree. He later went to London to study Banking and Securities.
He co-hosted the 2016 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with Naa Ashorkor and DJ Black. He was also the MC of the 2014 edition of F.A.C.E List Awards in New York City along with Sandra Appiah.
Filmography
Sylvia (2020)
The Perfect Picture
The Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later (2020)
In Line (2018)
An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted) (2018)
A Trip to Jamaica (2016)
"Happiness is a Four Letter Word" (2016)
Flower Girl (2013)
Journey to Self (2012)
Single and Married (2012)
Bad Luck Joe
Scorned
Life and Living It
Esohe
A Soldiers Story 2; Return from the Dead
Love and Cancer
Love and War
Moving On
Closure
International Affairs
Lotana
The Rangers; Shadows Rising
Sinking Sands
One More Day
The In-laws
Potato Potatho
Kintampo
All About Love
Choices
Somniphobia
Lovers Discretion
James Town
Six hours To Christmas
Swings
Television
A House Divided (U.M.C) 2019 - 2020
Fifty - the series 2020
BRAT TV 2020
Tinsel (2008-2013)
Shuga (season 3) (2013-2015)