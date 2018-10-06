Chris Attoh, born Christopher Keith Nii Attoh is a Ghanaian actor, film director, on-air personality, television presenter and Producer. He is best known as "Kwame Mensah" in Nigerian soap opera Tinsel.

He was previously married to Damilola Adegbite, but was reported to be divorced in September 2017. He re-married on Saturday 6 October 2018 to Bettie Jennifer, a US-based businesswoman at a private ceremony in Accra.

He attended New York film acedemy, Achimota School and Accra Academy. At Accra Academy, his classmates included the media businessman and radio personality Nathan Adisi. He then moved on to KNUST where he studied for a Bachelor of Art in Painting degree. He later went to London to study Banking and Securities.

He co-hosted the 2016 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with Naa Ashorkor and DJ Black. He was also the MC of the 2014 edition of F.A.C.E List Awards in New York City along with Sandra Appiah.

Filmography

Sylvia (2020)

The Perfect Picture

The Perfect Picture - Ten Years Later (2020)

In Line (2018)

An Accidental Zombie (Named Ted) (2018)

A Trip to Jamaica (2016)

"Happiness is a Four Letter Word" (2016)

Flower Girl (2013)

Journey to Self (2012)

Single and Married (2012)

Bad Luck Joe

Scorned

Life and Living It

Esohe

A Soldiers Story 2; Return from the Dead

Love and Cancer

Love and War

Moving On

Closure

International Affairs

Lotana

The Rangers; Shadows Rising

Sinking Sands

One More Day

The In-laws

Potato Potatho

Kintampo

All About Love

Choices

Somniphobia

Lovers Discretion

James Town

Six hours To Christmas

Love and War

Swings

Television

A House Divided (U.M.C) 2019 - 2020

Fifty - the series 2020

BRAT TV 2020

Tinsel (2008-2013)

Shuga (season 3) (2013-2015)