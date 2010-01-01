Chigozie Stephanie Alichi, popularly known as Chizzy Alichi, is a Nigerian film actress.

Chizzy Alichi is from Ezza Nkwubor Nike in Enugu East, a local government area of Enugu State, located in South East (Nigeria). She is the last child with two siblings. She made headlines when she built a mansion for her parents in 2017. She lives in Asaba, Delta.

Career

She joined Nollywood in 2010 by chance. She randomly joined the Actors Guild of Nigeria, applied for a movie role and got her first ever shot as an actress in a movie titled Magic Money featuring Mercy Johnson and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

The turning point of her career came with the movie Akaraoku, which means "hot akara", in 2016, Directed by Yul Edochie. The movie poster went viral on social media when people assumed the actress was an akara seller. She has featured in more movies as a result in 2017.