Chioma Okoye is an actress, writer and a producer from Aguleri-Otu in Anambra East local government Anambra East, Nigeria. Since her Nollywood film debut in 2002, she has appeared in an astounding 100+ films, selling millions of video copies.

After receiving numerous high-profile awards. Over the years, Chioma has been a pioneer in the Nollywood film industry. She is the CEO of Purple Ribbon Entertainment.

Chioma was born in Kaduna she grew up with her family, parents and brothers and sisters Godwin Okoye, Sam Okoye, Gloria Okoye, Christian Okoye and Victoria Okoye.

Her mother Okoye Noami. O and Father Late Elder Joseph Okoye died April 30, 2013. Chioma attended Faith Nursery and Primary school, Kaduna state and Christ the King Seminary Nnobi Anambra State. She then went to University of Lagos Unilag where she studied History and Strategic.

Career

Chioma was introduced to acting by Pete Edochie who happens to be her uncle, it all happened when she join her uncle to location. She first played a role on No Shaking which she played along with Victor Osuagwu, Sam Loco Efe, Chioma Okoye and Nothing Spoil with Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Uche Ogbuagu and Chioma Okoye.

She hit the market with her first movie she produced which is Aso-Ebi Girls.

After she had been seen on many big screen chioma fame hit the movie industry with Abuja Connection (2003)in which Chioma also starred currently holds the record.