Chioma Chukwuka also credited as Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha or Chioma Akpotha is a Nigerian actress and movie producer.
In 2007 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for "Best Actress in a leading role" for her performance in the movie "Sins of the flesh", and the Afro Hollywood award for best actress in a lead role in 2010.
Akpotha was born in Lagos State, and hails from Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. She completed her primary education at Onward Nursery and Primary School in Lagos State, and then proceeded to Federal Government Girls College in Onitsha, Anambra State for her secondary education.
She then headed to Lagos State University, where she studied Banking and Finance.
Chukwuka's acting career began with her debut in the movie "The Apple" in 2000. She also acted in the film The Handkerchief in 2000. In 2007 she received the "Best Actress in a Lead Role" award at the African Movie Academy Awards for the movie Sins of the Flesh.
She was also nominated for the African Movie Academy Award for "Best Actress" in the movie "Accident" in 2014. With 20 years of experience, she has starred in more than 350 Nollywood movies, produced 6 movies and have many awards to her credit
As a film maker, Chioma has produced/co-produced over 8 movies including the award-nominated blockbuster On Bended Knees. She is also a public speaker and mentor.
She launched a capacity-building platform in January 2019, Masterclass With Chioma (masterclasschioma.com) where young talents are taught by experienced actors, screenwriters, filmmakers, and other industry professionals on what it takes to make it in film, TV, and theatre.
Chioma Akpotha became the brand ambassador for Erisco Foods in November 2018. Chukwuka has served as a brand ambassador for a number of Nigerian and international commercial brands, including Globacom Nigeria, a telecommunications company, Omo Detergent and Harpic Cleaner.
Chukwuka married Franklyn Akpotha in 2006.
Filmography
2000: The Apple
2000: Three Musketeers
2000: Handkerchief
2002: Sunrise
2002: The Final Clash
2003: Disguise
2003: Handsome
2003: Real Love
2003: Romantic Attraction
2004: Foul Play
2004: Unbroken Promise
2004: Two Become One
2004: Promise & Fail
2004: Legacy
2004: Home Sickness
2004: Heavy Rain
2004: Circle of Tears
2005: War for War
2005: Years of Tears
2005: Sins of the Flesh – Chukwuka won the African Movie Academy Award in 2007 for Best Actress for her role in this movie
2005: Second Adam
2005: Sacred Tradition
2005: Real Love 2
2005: Real Love 3
2005: Moment of Truth
2005: Knowing You
2005: Golden Moon
2005: Azima
2005: Fake Angel
2005: Eagle's Bride
2005: The Bridesmaid
2006: Wisdom of the Gods
2006: Zoza
2006: Traumatized
2006: Total Crisis
2006: Tears in My Heart
2006: Strange Love
2006: Sound of Love
2006: Serpent in Paradise
2006: Saviour
2006: The Saint
2006: Royal Insult
2006: Royal Doom
2006: On My Wedding Day
2006: Naked Sin
2006: Last Dance
2006: Holy Family
2006: Games Men Play || Directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen
2006: End of Discussion
2006: Desperate Ambition
2006: Dead in Faith
2006: Chinwe Okeke
2006: Asunder
2006: Ass on Fire
2006: Death In Faith
2007: Double Game
2008: Red Soil
2008: World Of Our Own
2008: Wind Of Sorrow
2009: Odum Na Akwaeke
2011: The Throne Is Mine
2011: Nne Ifedigo
2012: Cry No More
2013: On Bended Knees
2014: Heart Of Gold
2014: Warrior Sisters
2014: Aziza
2014: Sabina Makosa
2014: Magic Dragon
2014: Unforgiven
2014: Police On Duty
2014: Village Commando
2014: Nwaogo The House Maid
2015: Agbaranze
2015: Ezi Nwa Di Uko
2015: Rain Of Hope
2015: Chinasa My Love
2015: Nwanyi Nnewi
2015: Kamsi The Freedom Fighter
2015: The Lioness
2015: Amarachi
2015: Coffin Business
2015: Anelka
2015: Udu Bundle
2016: Rain Of Hope
2016: Evil Coffin
2016: Genesis Of Love
2016: The Flute Boy
2016: Marriage Crisis
2016: Sister Maria
2016: Akwaeke
2016: Wives On Strike I
2017: Evil Culture
2017: 2nd Coming Of Christ
2017: Innocent Murderer
2017: My Mother My Pain
2017: All For Love
2017: Heart of Ulimma
2017: King Uremma
2017: Reign Of Truth
2017: God Of Liberation
2017: My Mother
2017: Jehovah Witness
2017: Local Queen
2017: Somto
2017: Christmas Is Coming
2017: Choked
2017: Bird Watcher
2017: Village Champion
2017: The Unforeseen Truth
2017: Dangerous Confession
2017: The Tradition
2017: Broken Vow
2017: Beyond Trust
2017: Tender Heart
2018: Sound of Wisdom
2018: Let Me Love You 1
2018: Let Me Love You 2
2018: Deeper Than Pain
2018: Desperate Twins
2018: In Love Again After Heartbreak 1
2018: In Love Again After Heartbreak 2
2018: My Drum of Love 1
2018: My Drum of Love 2
2018: Life After Marriage
2018: Immortal Love 1
2018: Immortal Love 2
2018: Cause for Love 1
2018: Cause for Love 2
2018: Cause for Love 3
2018: Cause for Love 4
2018: Cause for Love 5
2018: Cause for Love 6
2018: The Ghost and the Tout
2018: Lara & the Beat
2019: Void
2019: For Want Of A Queen
2019: In Your Dreams
2019: The Street Kid
2019: Rain of LOVE
2019: Dark Cloud
2020: Nneka The Pretty Serpent
2020: Omo Ghetto: The_Saga
As a producer
2013: On Bended Knees
2016: Cry of the Dead
2017: Choked
2017: Bird Watcher
2019: For Want Of A Queen
2019: In Your Dreams
2019: Rain of LOVE
2019: Dark Cloud