Charles Kwamina Tachie is a Ghanaian politician and was the member of parliament for the Tarkwa constituency in the 1st parliament of the 2nd republic of Ghana.

Tachie was born in 1920. He attended the Tarkwa Roman Catholic School.

Tachie worked as a Works Superintendent. He was also a businessman.

Politics

Tachie was elected as the member of parliament to represent the Tarkwa constituency in the 1st parliament of the 2nd republic of Ghana. He was elected during the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

Tachie was elected with 4,197 votes out of 8,477 total valid votes cast. He was elected on the ticket of the Progress Party. He was elected over Rowland Atta Kesson of the National Alliance of Liberals and Christian Buah Olivet-Ackim of the People's Action Party. These obtained 1,155 and 3,125 respectively of the total valid votes cast.