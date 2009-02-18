Charles Kwabla Akonnor is a former Ghanaian international footballer who is the current manager of the Ghana national team. He played as a versatile midfielder, mostly in Germany.

Club career

Akonnor first came to Germany in 1992, along with friend and national teammate Samuel Kuffour. Having played for six years with Fortuna Köln (all in the second division), he switched in 1998 to VfL Wolfsburg.

At Wolfsburg, Akonnor quickly developed as a resourceful player and one of the team's most important elements and, in 2001–02, was given team captaincy.

However, at the start of the following season he was injured (a knee problem which required an operation in 2003), prompting a January 2004 move to SpVgg Unterhaching, in a second-level return.

In 2005, Akonnor moved to Denmark to play with AC Horsens, playing an important part in the team's consolidation in the Danish Superliga, where they had just arrived in the previous season.

He played one final season in Cyprus' top flight, with Alki Larnaca FC. In Summer 2008 left Cyprus and moved to Germany based club SC Langenhagen in the Oberliga Niedersachenliga-West. He played there until 18 February 2009 when he announced the end of his career.

International career

A holder of 41 international caps, Akonnor was named captain of the Black Stars following Abedi Pele's retirement. However, he would never be recalled again after applying for (and receiving) German citizenship.

Coaching career

On 19 February 2009, Akunnor signed a contract as head coach for Sekondi Wise Fighters where he worked with his former nationalteam mate Nii Lamptey as his assistant. On 22 January 2010, he was named as the director of sport of the Sekondi Wise Fighters. His successor as head coach was Hans-Dieter Schmidt.

On 19 March 2012, Akonnor was named as head coach of the Glo Premier League club Hearts of Oak. His predecessor as head coach was Nebojša Vu?i?evi?.

On 1 October 2018, he was appointed as the head coach of Asante Kotoko, where he served for nine months.

His son Charles Jesaja Herrmann is also a footballer who plays as a forward; he came through the youth system at VfL Wolfsburg.