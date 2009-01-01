Carol King is a Nigerian actress, thespian and presenter best known for her role as "Jumoke" in the TV series Everyday People.

Known for her "motherly role" in TV dramas, Carol has featured in several soap operas and movies including The Gods Are Still Not To Blame and Dazzling Mirage, a 2014 drama film directed by Tunde Kelani.

Born in Lagos, in the then Western Nigeria to Edo-born parents, Carol attended St. Soweto Primary School Lagos where she completed her basic education and Awori Anglican Comprehensive High School Lagos where she completed her secondary school education.

She proceeded to obtain a Diploma in Insurance at Ahmadu Bello University before being awarded a bachelor's degree in Christian Religious Studies at Lagos State University.

Caroline King currently resides is Lagos State and is married to Captain Kolawole King with whom she has three children after her failed first marriage.

Carol's acting career began after she attended an audition for a radio drama titled I Need To Know before she went on to become a household name after her role in the TV series Everyday People.

She has starred in several stage plays, dramas, and movies including Dazzling Mirage, Pasito Dehinde and The Gods Are Still Not To Blame. In recognition for her role in the advancement of the film industry, Carol was awarded with the "African Youth Role Model Award" in 2009.

Selected filmography

Tv Series

I Need To Know

Everyday People

Tinsel

Edge of Paradise

Blaze of Glory

Eko Law

Emerald

Skinny Girl In Transit

Stage Drama

V Monologues

Ajayi Crowther

Five Maidens of Fadaka

Prison Chronicles

The Wives

Films

Pasito Dehinde

Dazzling Mirage

For Colored Girls

The Gods Are Still Not To Blame

Journey To Self

North East