Bukky Wright is a Nigerian actress and businesswoman.

Bukky was born on the 31st of March 1967 to a Christian father and a Muslim mother in Abeokuta. She attended the University of Lagos, earning a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Bukky began her acting career in 1996. She has featured in several Nollywood movies of Yoruba and English languages, including Wale Adenuga's Television series Super story. Besides acting, she runs a Fashion house and Clothing line, B Collections and a beauty spa, B Wright.

She has signed endorsement deals with brands like Chivita. In 2011, she won the Best Nollywood Actress of the Year Award.

In 2014, Bukky Wright contested for the post of a Honourable in Ogun State House of Assembly under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) led by former Governor Olusegun Osoba.

Personal life

Bukky's marital life has been a subject of controversy. Not much is known about her marital life which has been well hidden from the media. However, she maintains that “My husband is a perfect gentleman and I thank God for his life.

In fact, some people will even use him to blackmail me when I am not taking their scripts. I have been able to carve that little bit of privacy for myself, husband and children.

That is how far I can tell you about him.” Wright has two sons, Eniola and Gbenga. She became a grandmother when one of her sons had a child.

Selected Filmography

Saworo ide (1999)

Above Love (2004)

Abeni (2006)

Outkast (2011)

Kodun Kopo Kope (KKK)

Omotara Johnson

Unforgivable

Afefe Alaafia

Dugbe Dugbe

Nkem Temi

Ago Meje

Oko Nnene

Habitat

Red Hot (2013)[19]

Iyore (2014)

When Love Happens (2014)

Special Jollof (2020)