Olawale Oloforo born Olawale Ashimi; 9 May 1986, known as Brymo, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, composer and author. He started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 but was accused of breaching his contract with the label in 2013.

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone, in 2007. His second studio album The Son of a Kapenta was released in 2012; it was supported by three singles; "Ara", "Good Morning" and "Go Hard". His third studio album Merchants, Dealers & Slaves was released on 20 October 2013; it received positive reviews from music critics and was preceded by two singles; "Down" and "Eko".

In October 2014, Brymo released his fourth studio album Tabula Rasa; its lead single "Fe Mi" was described as a "soft traditional ballad". On 8 December 2015, Brymo released an eight-track compilation album titled Trance.

He signed an international distribution deal with Tate Music Group in 2015. Brymo released his fifth studio album Kl?tôr?s on 9 May 2016.It comprises 11 tracks and was preceded by the lead single "Happy Memories". In March 2018, Brymo released his critically acclaimed sixth studio album O?ó.

Six months later, he released the self-referential fictional novel Oriri's Plight. Brymo teamed up with three members of Skata Vibration to form A.A.A, an alternative rock band whose eponymous debut EP was released in August 2019.

Olawale Ashimi was born and raised in Okokomaiko, Ojo, Lagos State; his father is an Awori carpenter and his mother is an Egun petty trader; he is the only child of his parents. Brymo grew up in a multi-faith household and learned to recite the entire Qur'an after being enrolled into an Islamic School. He went to Aganju Aka Primary School and later enrolled at Japual Primary School.

Brymo was quite a troublesome child who got into numerous fights with other children from his neighbourhood.He was initially interested in playing football after graduating from secondary school. In 1999, he recorded his first song while in secondary school and titled it "Future". In 2002, Brymo and some of his friends formed a group called The Aliens.

Between 2004 and 2005, the group had problems and disbanded in 2005.Brymo was inspired to create music after listening to his mother singing fuji songs. Brymo gained admission to Lagos State University (LASU), where he studied zoology, but after his second year he left LASU to pursue a career in music.

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone in 2007. Its lead single "Shawty" was accompanied by a music video. He told Damiete Braide of The Sun he chose R&B after being influenced by the work of R. Kelly and the Backstreet Boys. He also told Braide he sold more than 2,000 copies of the album within six months of its release.

In a 2013 interview with The Sun, Brymo said management problems prevented him from getting a marketing deal for the album and that he had a one-million naira offer that did not work out because of technical issues. Brymo also said Brymstone is his worst body of work but credits it with helping him get a foot in the music business.

Brymo was featured on the hit single "Oleku", which was released as the lead single from Ice Prince's debut studio album Everybody Loves Ice Prince (2011). Brymo told Tony Erhariefe of The Sun that his inspiration for recording the hook of "Oleku" came from the passion and energy around him, and from hunger and desperation. He also said that although the song did not necessarily generate money, it gave him exposure.