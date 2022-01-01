Ghana Famous People

Bright Hodzor, popularly known as the Celebrity Painter, is a multiple award-winning young Ghanaian whose talent has pushed him to accomplish extraordinary things. As the CEO of Kaprisky Creations GH, Bright does not only recognize this gift of making the most astonishing interior and exterior wall paintings as a talent but also as a business.

For the past 15 years, with a specialty in interior and exterior paintings, Bright has built a sterling career for himself, accumulating high-earned clients such as Jubilee House (Ghana’s presidential palace), Ghana Library Authority, Cocobod, Action Chapel International, Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Madina, Top Kid International School at East Legon, Akosombo International School, Quality Insurance Company headquarters, Wilmar, Bosch Ghana, Trassaco and Manet Estate among many others.

Aside from the institutions he had worked with in Ghana, Bright is widely recognized for the artistic displays he has across the city of Accra including the Frytol paintings on one of the biggest markets in Ghana, Kaneshie Market.

Outside Ghana, his works have caught the attention of international clients across West Africa earning him several opportunities to register his unraveling works in Nigeria and Togo.

Bright is convinced that the challenges that come with his talent and creativity are his sources of inspiration. He further acknowledges the recommendation and comments from his clients as a push to do more and to do better.

Bright who hails from Leklebu Duga in the Volta Region is a Senior High School leaver from Kinbu. After completion, he could not access enough support to start his university education. In the course of finding something to do to keep himself from starving, Bright began painting for friends and family for little or no pay.

A cliche of a story but still a reality in Africa today. It was at this time, that his talent bloomed and the business idea dropped in his mind. He started to share his works on social media and it caught fire and spread.

He believes that investment in oneself and the addition of value to one's skills can provide more opportunities to increase revenue as well as go a long way to curb the rate of youth unemployment in Ghana, and by extension, the continent of Africa.

As a result, the Celebrity Painter does not miss a good opportunity to speak at conferences, seminars, webinars, and workshops organized for young entrepreneurs.

Bright is the lead of the Painting & Interior Design Workshop, a regular practical seminar he uses to train young people and painting professionals on new skills and through this collaboration with the host community to paint a public edifice with the trainees during the workshop.

As a way of contributing to curbing the unemployment issues in Ghana, Bright wishes to work with Governmental or Non-Governmental Organisations to mobilize and train young people who are interested in his craft in every district in Ghana. This, he believes would help them gain experiences with which they can start their own business.

Bright Yaw Hodzor is the recipient of several distinguished awards including, the Africa Advancement Award for Innovation, GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on Youth Empowerment, and the Media and Entrepreneurship Prominence Awards where he was awarded the 2022 CEO of the Year & Entrepreneur of the Year.

