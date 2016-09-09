Bovi is a Nigerian comedian, actor, and writer from Delta State, Nigeria. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi Man on Fire across the globe.

Bovi Ugboma was born in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, Nigeria. He attended UNIBEN staff school for his primary education. In 1991, he was enrolled into Government College, Ughelli in Delta State.

For disciplinary reasons and fear from his parents of his development as a youth, he was removed from boarding school and transferred to Edokpolor grammar school in Benin city where they lived.

That move proved non-productive and he moved to his third secondary school, Boys model secondary school, Onicha-Olona, an all boarding school.

After completing his secondary education, he gained admission in 1998 to Delta State University where he studied Theatre Arts.

Bovi began his career in April 2007, starring in the sitcom Extended Family, which he also wrote and produced. The show was very popular, and by 2008 Bovi was an emerging force in comedy shows and events throughout Nigeria.

He got his big break as a stand-up comedian in Nite of 1000 Laughs organized by Opa Williams in 2013, his first stand-up special held at the prestigious Eko convention center. He would go on to stage the sequel in 2014. Bovi- Man on Fire 2014 also featured international superstars Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Bovi took the one-man special to several cities in the United States, London, Melbourne, and Toronto. In 2017, after a three year hiatus, the Man on Fire franchise returned to Lagos and it was the most successful yet. The fourth edition in Lagos held in April 2019 and Bovi insists it is the last of the man on Fire franchise.

He says his next special will go by another title. Bovi began a series titled "BACK TO SCHOOL" in 2018 which he uploads in hisYouTube channel. Bovi has worked alongside other Nigerian comedians such as I Go Dye, I Go Save, Basketmouth, Buchi, Odogwu, Okey Bakassi, Julius Agwu and many others.

Bovi premiered his first movie It's Her Day on 9 September 2016. He was nominated for the AMVCA awards as the best actor in comedy; his third individual nomination since the inception of the AMVCA and the fourth from his works.

The movie, though lacking in mainstream publicity, went on to have a decent run in the cinemas and grossed 55 million naira at the box office.