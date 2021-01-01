Bill Asamoah is a Ghanaian film actor who is said to have contributed to the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry.

Bill Asamoah was born in the 70's in Ash town, Kumasi. He is married to Marian Boakye with three kids.

Career

Asamoah has been acting over the decade and known for movies like The Mighty One, and Azonto Ghost. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Okyerema Entertainment, Chief Executive Officer of The Boss Grooming and the Chairman of Ghana Actors Guild in the Ashanti Region.

Filmography

Azonto Ghost

Someone Call 911

Mild Attraction

Evil Plot

Ebe Sesa

Sika Ne Asumdwe

The Prince Desire

Pains Of True Love and The Story Of Our Love

The Mighty One 1 & 2