Bill Asamoah is a Ghanaian film actor who is said to have contributed to the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry.
Bill Asamoah was born in the 70's in Ash town, Kumasi. He is married to Marian Boakye with three kids.
Career
Asamoah has been acting over the decade and known for movies like The Mighty One, and Azonto Ghost. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Okyerema Entertainment, Chief Executive Officer of The Boss Grooming and the Chairman of Ghana Actors Guild in the Ashanti Region.
Filmography
Azonto Ghost
Someone Call 911
Mild Attraction
Evil Plot
Ebe Sesa
Sika Ne Asumdwe
The Prince Desire
Pains Of True Love and The Story Of Our Love
The Mighty One 1 & 2