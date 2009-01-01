Beverly Naya born Beverly Ifunaya Bassey is a British-born Nigerian actress. She won Most Promising Talent at the 2010 Best of Nollywood Awards. She also won the award for Fast Rising Actress at the 2011 City People Entertainment Awards.

Beverly Ifunaya Bassey was born in London as the only child to her Nigerian parents.

At 17, she began acting while studying philosophy, psychology and sociology at Brunel University. She also studied script-writing and film-making at Roehampton University.

In an interview with BellaNaija, she explained that she relocated to Nigeria because of the rapid growth of Nollywood, and the opportunities that it creates for aspiring actors. In another interview, she cited Ramsey Nouah and Genevieve Nnaji as mentors.

Career

In the year 2011, she was named the "fastest rising actress" in the City People Entertainment Awards in Nigeria, when asked why she returned to Nigeria by Encomium Magazine she said and I quote

"After I graduated from university, I just knew that I wanted to act, I knew I wanted to act, and in London I could shoot a film probably once in a year and that's it. Whereas coming to this industry, I can build a brand as well as shoot films more often and be given a more diverse amount of scripts. So, I decided to come back for that reason".

Filmography

Guilty Pleasures (2009)

Death Waters (2012)

Tinsel

Home in Exile

Alan Poza

Forgetting June

Make a move

Up Creek Without a Paddle

Stripped

Weekend Getaway

...When Love Happens (2014)

Brother's Keeper (2014)

Before 30 (2015–)

Oasis (2015)

Skinny Girl in Transit (2015)

Suru L'ere (2016)

The Wedding Party (2016)

The Wedding Party 2 (2017)

Chief Daddy (2018)

Dinner

Affairs of the Heart

Jumbled

The Arbitration

Dibia

In Sickness and Health