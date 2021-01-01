Benard Kwaku Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Krachi Constituency under the membership of the Progress Party (PP).

Education and early life

He was born 1924 in Volta Region of Ghana. He attended St. Peters School, Kumasi where he obtained Standard Seven Certificate.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Krachi constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was later suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.