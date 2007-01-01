B&D is a Toronto-based Ghanaian gospel duo made up of sisters Beatrice and Doris. The group uses simple harmonies to preach the gospel and yet, they are able to stay fresh and contemporary. Sisters Beatrice and Doris have been performing individually and collectively for years, but started doing music professionally when they launched their debut album,'Winner' in November of 2007. The album was released in Canada and 'Onyame Nsa Wo Mu' became an instant hit among the Ghanaian community.

Growing up, they were part of the church choir, partaking in a couple of drama groups that required singing.This gave them the training and discipline that has helped their music today. Their growth from their days in the church choir into matured vocalists is reflected on their second album, 'Who Go Fit Challenge God?' The 10-track album was fully produced by ace Ghanaian sound engineer, Nana Kwaku Osei (Nacy) at his My Life Studio in Accra,Ghana. The breath-taking album includes songs like 'Meyi Na Aye' which have videos shot by renowned Ghanaian music video director, Phamous People.

The group is blessed with the gift of song writing and they draw inspiration from the scriptures and life experiences to preach the word of God through their music. B&D are fans of all gospel artists especially Christina Love, and Prophet Seth Frimpong from Ghana. They believe that God has given them the gift and tools that be can use to bless individuals who listen to their music.