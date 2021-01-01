Azabiri Ayamga (born 1933) is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Bongo constituency in the Upper Region of Ghana under the membership of the Progess Party (PP).

Early life and education

Azabiri was born in 1933. He attended Government Teacher Training College Tamale (G.T.T.C. - Tamale), Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, Winneba where he obtained a Teachers' Training Certificate and later worked as a Teacher before going into Parliament.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the to represent his constituency Bongo in the Upper Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August 1969. His tenure of office ended on 13 January 1972.