Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known by his stage name A.Y, is a Nigerian actor, comedian, radio and TV presenter, writer, producer and movie director. Born on 19 August 1971, he hails from Ifon, Ose local government in Ondo State.

He is the host of the A.Y live shows and A.Y comedy skits. His first movie, 30 Days in Atlanta was produced by him and directed by Robert O. Peters. He was made a U.N Peace Ambassador.

Ayo Makun attended Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State, Nigeria. He graduated (after spending nine years) in 2003 as a theatre arts student.

A.Y also won other awards such as the most fashionable student on campus (1999 and 2000); best show-biz promoter (2001); the most celebrated student on campus (2001) and the Jaycee Club socio-personality award (2003).

Ayo Makun came into spotlight after being Alibaba Akporobome's personal assistant and event manager. A.Y also wrote going "A.Y wire" as a guest columnist in The Sun (Nigeria) and Gbenga Adeyinka's "Laugh Mattaz".

Ayo Makun is the oldest male child from a family of seven. He and his wife Mabel have been married for twelve years.

Ayo Makun directs and acts in one of Nigeria's popular sitcom, AY's crib with Alex Ekubo, Venita Akpofure, Buchi Franklin and Justice Nuagbe. He also hosts one of Africa's largest comedy shows, AY Live featuring comedians like Bovi, Helen Paul and many other comedians.

Ayo Makun is also the Chief Executive Officer of Corporate World entertainment, Nigeria. He also owns a club house. As an investor in stand-up comedy, he has influenced upcoming comedians through his AY "Open Mic Challenge".

He was a co-host with Joselyn Dumas at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Awards

Comedian of the year: Diamond Awards for Comedy

Comedian of the year: Teens Favorite

Comedian of the year: MBG Abuja Merit Awards

Comedian of the year: National Daily Awards

Comedian of the year: Arsenal Award for Excellence

Comedian of the year: Mode Men of the year Awards

U.N Peace Ambassador

Comedian of the year: Nigerian Entertainment Awards

Most creative Entrepreneur of the year, (comedy category): Creative Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (CEAN)

Best Event A.Y Live : NELAS Awards 2018, United Kingdom