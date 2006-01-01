Stephen Kwabena Siaw, known by his stage name Ayesem, is a Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife recording artiste from Takoradi. He is well known for his hit single, "Koti".

Early life and education

Ayesem was born and raised in Takoradi, in the Western Region of Ghana. He is the second of three children. He attended Ghana Secondary Technical School where he completed his Senior Secondary education. Ayesem proceeded to study Purchasing and Supply at the Takoradi Polytechnic, graduating with a Higher National Diploma in 2013.

Music career

He kicked off his career as a member of the group 'Trinity' in 2006. He later formed a music group called '2Unit' with fellow musician, Nero X. As a group their songs received massive radio airplay in the Western and Central Region of Ghana.

Ayesem has had major collaborations with artists such as Castro, Old Solja, Kurl Songx, Kofi Kinaata, Epixode, Singlet, etc. Ayesem is currently signed to Shocks Entertainment.