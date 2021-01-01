Ayamba Atia is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Zebilla Constituency under the membership of the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL).

Education and early life

He was born 1940 in Upper West Region of Ghana. He attended Government Teacher Training College, Pusiga where he obtained Teachers' Training Certificate. He also attended Government Teacher Training College, Tamale where he obtained Teachers' Training Certificate.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) to represent Zebilla constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was later suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.