Anita M. V. Erskine born Anita Erskine; 3 December 1978 is a bilingual (English and French) Ghanaian broadcaster, professional compère, actress and girls’ education advocate.

She hosted The One Show; a talk show on Viasat 1. She host to +233 Discovery; a show featuring celebrities and inspirational stories. She is the host for the female edition of Making of a Mogul.

Anita is the Executive Producer and host of Sheroes of Our Time. She is the Host and an Advisor of the 2020 edition of the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative. The Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) is the Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic entrepreneur program in Africa.

She is a WASH Ambassador for WaterAid Ghana's behavioural change campaign in the fight against Covid 19.

Anita was born in Jerusalem to former Ghanaian soldier and politician, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Erskine and Rose Erskine. She was raised in Ghana. Anita holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Studies from Trent University.

Her first TV show appearance on Ghanaian TV was in 2006, when she hosted TV3's Mentor. In 2007 she auditioned to be a correspondent on MNET'sStudio 53 and started working on DSTV.

She is the host and Executive Producer of Making of a Mogul and Pamper Your Mum. She hosted the earlier seasons of Cooking With. All three formats are created and produced by IFactory Live's Michael Djaba.

Between 2007 and 2009, Anita was the Corporate Communications Director of Tigo (owned by Millicom), taking roles in Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In 2015, she joined Accra - based Starr FM which she hosted first with Bola Ray and then with Giovanni Caleb. Anita continued to co - host till she resigned from the group in November 2017 to focus on building her advocacy and production company.

She founded her Communications Consultancy, Anita Erskine Media in June of 2016.

Awards

100 Most Influential Women in Africa

100 Most Inspirational Women in Ghana

100 Most Influential People in Ghana

POWER INFLUENCER : Who is Who in Ghana

Radio and TV Personality (RTP) — Radio Female Presenter of the Year (2017)

Outstanding Contribution To Women Empowerment - 40 under 40 2017

Protector of Women and Girl Child Rights Award - African Women Intercultural Dialogue 2017

Women Mean Business Honors - Legendary Award Winner - 2016

TV Hostess of the Year - City People Awards - 2015

TV Female Entertainment Host of the Year 2014 - Radio and TV Personality (RTP)

Best Supporting Actress - Ghana Movie Awards 2012