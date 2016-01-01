Anita Akua Kyerewaa Kuma (born 1980s) is a Ghanaian media personality, radio journalist. She is the host for Lunchtime Rhythms on Kumasi's most listened to English radio station, Luv FM.

She was listed as number three of 10 on-air personalities in Ghana for 2018 which was put together by the Business Insider, operators of Pulse Ghana.

Kuma was born in Kumasi in the early 1980s to D.O.K. Kuma who was a geologist and his wife Victoria. She attended Wesley Girls Senior High School and graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a bachelor's degree in Building Technology.

Kuma has about 13 years experience working in radio. She is currently the host for Lunchtime Rhythms on Kumasi's most listened to Ashanti radio station, Luv FM.

She was nominated for Radio and Television Personality Awards (Radio Female Presenter of the Year in 2016.