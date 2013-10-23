Alima Moro is a Ghanaian female soccer player.

Moro started her soccer career in Bolgatanga Bolga Ghatel Ladies. In the year 2005 she left her home country, Ghana, to work in the Ghanaian embassy in Rome. She continued her career in the Serie C at ASD Lighi.

After just one season at ASD Lighi, she turned her back on the club and went to Serie B for the C.F. Marostica 99. In the autumn of 2007 the change to the Ligarivalen Vicenza Calcio Femminile followed.

There, Moro became a top performer, which got her a contract in Serie A at the CF Trevignano in 2012. In Serie A, after a strong first season, she did not go beyond the reserve roles and returned to Serie C with the start of the 2013/2014 season, where she has been with ASD Laghi Calcio since then.

Moro is a national player for the women's Ghanaian national soccer team and is currently the only international player playing for Ghana. It lasted two years between 2011 and 2013, After accusing the former coach, A. K. Edusei, of corruption.

Moro claimed in an interview with a Ghanaian daily that some of the national team players had their place. Since December 2013 she is back in the National Team.

Awards

In the 2011/2012 season, she was voted the best African footballer in Italy. On 23 October 2013 she was awarded the Ghana-Italy Excellence Awards in Brescia.

In addition, she was awarded the best goalkeeper by the Ghana Football Association.

Futsal

In addition to her football career, she played futsal for Fontanafredda Futsal Club Caffé dae Tose in Italy for two years.