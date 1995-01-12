Alice Kusi is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a midfielder the Ghana women's national football team. She competed for Ghana at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations, playing in three matches.

Starting her career in Ghana at Fabulous Ladies, Kusi moved to Lebanese-based Zouk Mosbeh in 2017 one a one-year contract. In her only season in Lebanon, she won the league, cup and Super Cup, and was crowned top scorer of the league. Kusi returned to Fabulous Ladies in 2018 for one year.

On 27 May 2019, Kusi moved to Jordanian champions Shabab Al-Ordon on a one-year contract. She won the inaugural edition of the WAFF Women's Clubs Championship as the tournament's top goalscorer, with nine goals in four matches.

On 17 January 2020, Kusi returned to Lebanon, signing for Safa mid-2019–20 season. She scored a hat-trick for her new club just three days later, against Stars of South in a 5–0 victory. Kusi ended the season with 13 goals in seven appearances, helping her side come second in the league.

Honors

Lebanese Women's Football League: 2017–18 Lebanese Women's FA Cup: 2017–18

Lebanese Women's Super Cup: 2018

WAFF Women's Clubs Championship: 2019

WAFF Women's Clubs Championship top goalscorer: 2019

Lebanese Women's Football League top goalscorer: 2017–18