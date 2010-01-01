Alice Annum is a retired Ghanaian sprinter. Her personal best time in the 200 metres was 22.89 seconds, achieved at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. She was the first woman to represent Ghana at the Olympics.

Annum was one of many athletes through the defunct National Sports Festivals organised annually in Ghana. She benefited from the sponsorship of Ghanaian athletes by the United States.

She competed in the 1964 Olympic Games but did not advance past the preliminary stages in the long jump, placing 28th with a best jump of 5.45 metres.

She was honoured in 2010 for her achievements in sports by the Action Progressive Institute in Ghana.