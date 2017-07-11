Alexander Djiku is a professional footballer who plays as a defender for Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

Born in France, he represents the Ghana national team.

Career

Djiku spent his youth career at Bastia. He played for the reserve team until 2014, when he was promoted to the senior team. After spending three years at the club, he joined Caen.

Djiku made his debut in a Coupe de la Ligue match against Évian in December 2013.

On 11 July 2017, he joined Ligue 1 side Stade Malherbe Caen on a four-year contract.

He was acquired by Strasbourg in the summer of 2019.

International career

Djiku is of Ghanaian and French descent. He debuted with the senior Ghana national team in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali on 9 October 2020. He played his second match for Ghana against Qatar on 12 October 2020 in which he impressed.