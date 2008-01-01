Ghana Famous People

Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin born 24 September 1957 is a Ghanaian politician who is currently the Second deputy speaker of Parliament. He was the Minister of Health in the Ghana government until February 2013 when Hanny-Sherry Ayittey took over the position.

He is also the Member of Parliament for Nadowli West. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and English at the University of Ghana in 1980. He proceeded to the Ghana Law School at Makola in Accra after which he was called to the bar in 1982.

Bagbin is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and represents the Nadowli West Constituency from the Upper West Region. Bagbin announced his intentions to run for president in 2008 on the NDC ticket, but he never stood for the primaries. He became the Majority Leader in the Ghanaian Parliament in 2009.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010, he was appointed Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing by President Mills. He has also been confirmed as Majority Leader of Parliament under President Mahama's tenure of office, he succeeded Dr Benjamin Kunbuor who was appointed as the Minister of Defense.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned the public and his colleagues to be wary of negative criticisms and attacks on Members of Parliament (MPs) over the proposed new parliamentary chamber since the house is yet to decide on the motion.

He noted that the negative criticisms of the project and the sheer attacks on MPs had dire consequences for the nation and urged the citizenry to desist from such bad conduct.

www.ghanaweb.com