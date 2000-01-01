Akwasi Boadi, known as Akrobeto, is a Ghanaian actor, comedian and TV presenter. He has been featured in over 100 Kumawood movies and is known by the size of his nose. Akwesi Boadi is know in the showbiz industry as akrobeto (who 'nose' tomorrow).

krobeto was born in 18 November 1962 at Ayirebi in the Ofoase Ayirebi constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana. He started his basic school education at Akyem Ayerebi L/A primary and middle school and conpleted in the year 1979.

Even though he could not pass his middle school education examination, his love for comedy and acting made him popular and loved by a lot in his community. He is the youngest among 11 children born by his parent of whom 10 are deceased. He did not have any formal education.

Career

At age 18, he left his hometown to Accra with Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo of Kristo Asafo Band, when the band visisted Akyem Ayerebi to perform their usual concert party in the town.

He remained with the Kristo Asafo band and performed in several other productions in the 2000's at the popular keysoap concert party "who is who" competition in those days.In 2008, he started featuring in Kumawood movies. He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.

He become popular thanks to YouTube, and in November 2020 clips of him reading sports results from European football in an exaggerated and enthusiastic manner became viral. His mispronunciation of Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta's name prompted the Spanish player to share the video on Twitter and reply with a clip in which he explains the correct pronunciation, giving further exposure to Akrobeto.

Various satirical shows have played their own clips satirizing the speech of Akrobeto, including the Greek satirical show Radio Arvyla among others, which has shown frequently videos of him and his face appears in the ident of "Top Epikairotitas", a part of the show.

Furthermore, the Thursday episode of Radio Arvyla ends with a satirical video where various domestic news are presented with the way of Akrobeto, keeping the graphics of Akrobeto's program.

Personal life

Akrobeto is married to Georgina Johnson and has 3 children.

Filmography

Away Bus

Things we do for love

Chain Of Death

Akrobeto The Grand Master Of Evil

Akrobeto The Evil Bird

HWE WANO ASEM YIE

AKROBETO Back to school

AWO YAA KYIEWAA

Asan bi ye Nhrabea

SUMENA SO ADIE

Akrobeto No Ab?nefo? ?ber?mba 3

Akrobeto Taxi Driver

AHENKAE

Ma Yenfa To Woso

Pastors Club

Sorantie Pastor