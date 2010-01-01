Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr,known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr,is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer from Mampong Beposo. He wrote "Daa Ke Daa" for Becca and "Ayeyi Ndwom" for DSP Kofi Sarpong.

Both songs won their respective artistes' awards at the 2010 Ghana Music Awardswith Akwaboah subsequently being adjudged the "Song Writer for the Year" for"Daa Ke Daa".

Akwaboah, who is a master keyboardist, has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend,and has assisted several musicians to make it big in the industry.

On 14 March talented singer, songwriter and producer Akwaboah was signed unto Sarkcess music, a record label owned by BET Award winner Sarkodie.

Akwaboah also produced and co-wrote BET Award winner Sarkodie's fourth album Mary. Akwaboah hosts the shades of love concert every year on February 14. AWARDS 2016 Himself Best Male Vocal Performance Nominated "Mewu" (Sarkodie featuring Akwaboah) Best Collaboration of the Year Nominated 2014 Himself New Artist of the Year Nominated 2013 Songwriter of the Year Nominated 2010 Songwriter of the Year Won

