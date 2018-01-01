Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo is a Ghanaian Togolese actress.

She was born in Suhum, in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She Attended Suhum Roman Catholic School, continued at Ofori Payin and later Adonten Senior High School.

After her school in Suhum, the actress moved to Accra and started her career in acting. At age nine, the actress was selling a popular Ghanaian snack called 'Poloo' to make a living. This became part of her daily routine and that earned her the name 'Akuapem Poloo'.

She sold this snack daily on the street of Maamfe in Aburi. Rosemond is a mother of one and the only child of her parent. She grew up with her grandfather and didn't have the privilege of being parented by both parents.

Rosemond is an actress and video vixen by profession.

Rosemond is popularly known for her controversial comments and allegations against other celebrities on social media. According to her, this is how she makes money – from the videos she posts on social media.

Awards

Most promising Actress Award at Ghana Nigeria Showbiz Award, 2018.

Filmography

Efiawura

Obra

Odo Lastic

Agyakoo Azonto

Phone shop

Sala