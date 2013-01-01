Lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw Esq is a veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist.

Akoto Ampaw is currently the head of the legal team defending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 Presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

The lawyer has also has been tipped to be named Special Prosecutor following the president’s assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Electoral Petition of 2013.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973 and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.

Areas of practice

Commercial Law

Company Law

Industrial Law

Litigation