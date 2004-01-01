Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is a Ghanaian politician, economist, and member of the New Patriotic Party. She is the current and first female Chief of Staff of Ghana.

She was born on 6 June 1948 and hails from Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Home Science from the University of Ghana and a Masters's in Food Science from the University of Guelph.

From 1976-1982 she was a lecturer at the University of Ghana in the department of food science and later became head of the department. She also worked in the Women In Fisheries project for the United Nations, working in various capacities in Ethiopia, Congo, Uganda, and Namibia.

In the 2004 general elections, she was appointed the member of parliament for the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency. She was elected over Henry Haruna Asante of the People's National Convention, Samuel Adiepena of the National Democratic Congress, and Greenstreet Kobina of the Convention People's Party.

