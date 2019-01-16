Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a Ghanaian undercover investigative journalist who was murdred on Wednesday, 16 January 2019. He was shot three times while in his vehicle, twice in the chest and one in the neck by two unidentified men on motorbikes.

He was born on December 5th 1987 in Accra, Ghana.

He was an associate of fellow Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was a member of an investigative firm called the Tiger Eye Private Investigations. This firm investigated corruption in the Ghana Football Association named Number 12, which led to the the dismissal and ban of its president, Kwesi Nyantakyi. He was also part of an investigative journalism piece in collaboration with the BBC into human body parts sold for ritual magic in Malawi.

