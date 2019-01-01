Afia Pokuaa aka Vim Lady is a Ghanaian media personality and the Head of Programs at the Despite Media Group, operating Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and Hello FM in Kumasi. She is the former editor of Adom FM, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group Limited.

Afia Pokuaa studied at Labone Senior High School.

She furthered her studies at Ghana Institute of Journalism and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration ( GIMPA ) where she graduated in Law.

She also studied in UK, London Centre Of Marketing.

In 2018, she founded the SugarDem Ministry, a gender parity activist group set up to parallel the PepperDem Ministry that advocates for women to uphold stricter relationships with men.

In October 2019, she resigned from the Multimedia Group and joined UTV, a satellite television station owned by the Despite Media Group.

Currently, Afia Pokuaa is the host of Egyaso Gyaso, a popular news analysis program aired on Okay FM Mondays and Fridays between 7pm and 9:30pm. She also co-hosts UTV's morning show dubbed Adekye Nsroma.

She is also the Head of Programs at Despite Media Group ( UTV ).

At UTV, Afia hosts MmaraNoSeSen – an educative show that airs on the station.

This program elaborates what the law stipulates on various matters that Ghanaians encounter on a daily basis.

Awards and recognition

Radio and Television Personalities Awards Radio Female Presenter Of The Year 2019-2020.

Media Personality Awards – MTN Heroes of Change 2019

Excellence in Media Awards – Golden Excellence Awards