Abimbola Craig is a Nigerian Nollywood actress and producer that starred as Tiwalade in Skinny Girl in Transit.

She originally was to be the producer of Skinny Girl in Transit but ended up being the lead. Since season 1, Abimbola has gone ahead to not only act as lead but has also produced Season 2 - Season 6 of SGIT.

Craig Also co-produced the Box office movie “Sugar Rush” in 2019, along side Jadesola Osiberu.

Craig currently works as Head of Production at Ndani Communications, which is also known as Ndani TV and produces shows including Skinny Girl in Transit, Phases, Rumor Has It and The Juice.