Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Lockdown: 17 year old girl arrested at Lapaz on her way to see boyfriend
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Buy & Sell
Lockdown: 17-year-old girl arrested at Lapaz on her way to see boyfriend
18 April 2020
Read Article
281
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
My daughter doesn't respect me because I'm poor
Videos
play video
Private sector breaks ground for construction of Infectious Disease center
20 April 2020
0
play video
NaaNa Blu - Save Us from Coronavirus
18 April 2020
0
play video
Coronavirus food distribution: No one has the time to check party colours - Lydia Alhassan
18 April 2020
0
play video
Documentary reveals how Ghanaians as young as 16 are addicted to cocaine
18 April 2020
0
play video
Did you ask if the pall bearers were dancing with you or for you? – Sarkodie asks Giovani
18 April 2020
0
play video
Residents take advantage of Dome crossing bridge construction to defy lockdown directive
18 April 2020
0
play video
Eyes on the Ground: Police impound trotros loitering in Lapaz
18 April 2020
0
play video
Ghana Police Service supplies free water to communities
18 April 2020
0
play video
Mother gives her son special barbering treat during lock down in Ghana
18 April 2020
0
play video
31st December speech: Rawlings yells at Adom-Otchere, says he spews nonesense
18 April 2020
0
play video
No regard for social distancing as people scramble for food at Nkrumah Circle
18 April 2020
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2021 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.