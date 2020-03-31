Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Coronavirus: 2547 people tested in Ghana as at March 30
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Coronavirus: 2547 people tested in Ghana as at March 30
31 March 2020
Read Article
8
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Eyes on the Ground: We don't mind staying at home for one month to rid Ghana of coronavirus - Trader
Videos
play video
Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, has released a short video clip titled ‘Coro’
31 March 2020
6
play video
Woman cries after police officer hits her with a stick at CMB
31 March 2020
196
play video
Prampram residents defy social distancing advice over ‘unusual’ water shortage
31 March 2020
64
play video
What is Next by Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong with Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu
31 March 2020
5
play video
Accra lockdown: Kayaye's return to Northern Ghana
31 March 2020
309
play video
Eyes on the Ground: Residents of Lawra Dikpe report unauthorized routes to Burkina Faso
31 March 2020
7
play video
Eyes on the Ground: Non-essential workers spotted in town during lock-down
31 March 2020
18
play video
Lockdown video: Armed Forces hunt for officer
31 March 2020
17
play video
Lockdown: We'll get all infected persons who 'escaped' to other regions - Oppong Nkrumah
31 March 2020
5
play video
Coronavirus: There will be more cases in Ghana - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
31 March 2020
767
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.