Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Stop exalting your pastors; you’re the reason they are proud – Rev Whitcomb
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Stop exalting your pastors; you’re the reason they are proud – Rev Whitcomb
18 August 2019
Read Article
268
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
BLESS MOONLIGHT(Official Video)
18 August 2019
15
play video
Showbiz people go hard on president Akufo Addo for deciding to rename Universities in Ghana
18 August 2019
192
play video
Kesse talks about his new life, ladies he dated
18 August 2019
994
play video
Don’t over-lobby for IGP post - Asante-Apeatu to Senior officers
19 August 2019
29
play video
'New Sudan': Thousands celebrate as protesters, army sign deal
18 August 2019
1
play video
Former F.A.O. Director-General Jacques Diouf passes away
18 August 2019
6
play video
Taxi driver narrates how he lost his virginity to a corpse
18 August 2019
3832
play video
Don Bortey's insane free kick against Kotoko in 2009
18 August 2019
470
play video
We’ll create opportunities in Ghana and change the thought process – Steve Harvey
18 August 2019
1120
play video
Columbus Crew SC vs. Toronto FC | HIGHLIGHTS - August 17, 2019
18 August 2019
23
play video
Top Jamaican artiste ‘schools’ Akufo-Addo on how to spend taxpayers money
18 August 2019
427
play video
Accra turns red as 2019 Homowo begins with sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi'
18 August 2019
39
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.