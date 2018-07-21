Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Otiko Djaba condems Midland brutality
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Otiko Djaba condems Midland brutality
21 July 2018
Read Article
33
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
AK47-wielding cop punches, slaps, kicks helpless woman with child in bank
play video
I got there at 7:30am; waited till 4pm - Woman assaulted by police at Midland speaks
Videos
play video
MP donates GHC2000 to brutalised woman in Midland saga
21 July 2018
568
play video
President Akufo-Addo speaks on recent police brutality
21 July 2018
65
play video
42-year-old Prosper Agbo wins 2018 Cowbell Cycling Challenge
21 July 2018
11
play video
Government must pay attention to ‘lesser’ known sports – Brand Manager
21 July 2018
6
play video
I don't miss boxing - Azumah Nelson
21 July 2018
1
play video
Buffy the Vampire Slayer to get TV reboot
21 July 2018
6
play video
I got there at 7:30am; waited till 4pm - Woman assaulted by police at Midland speaks
21 July 2018
3
play video
Budget review: Government increases VAT through ‘back door’ - Minority
21 July 2018
7
play video
One village, one dam project takes off in Bongo
21 July 2018
3
play video
M.anifest talks about love for Azumah Nelson
21 July 2018
33
play video
AK47-wielding cop punches, slaps, kicks helpless woman with child in bank
21 July 2018
128
play video
LIVESTREAMING: NewsFile on Joy News
21 July 2018
10
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.