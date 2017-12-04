Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Government officials have no excuse to be corrupt – US Ambassador
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Government officials have no excuse to be corrupt – US Ambassador
04 December 2017
Read Article
43
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
MTN Ghana launches 5th edition of apps challenge
05 December 2017
190
play video
Corrupt officials will be prosecuted after thorough investigations - Senior Minister
04 December 2017
2
play video
There is a moral slide in churches - Osafo Maafo
04 December 2017
34
play video
RTI Bill still not ready to be passed into law – Osafo Maafo
04 December 2017
15
play video
Bureaucracy encouraging corruption in Ghana – Franklin Cudjoe
04 December 2017
700
play video
Laws won't be used to witchhunt opponents - Senior Minister
04 December 2017
621
play video
'I sleep with 10 women everyday' - 45-year-old lesbian discloses
04 December 2017
24086
play video
Mayweather sues ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson, alleging she stole money
04 December 2017
3407
play video
Feature: Joyce Blessing's invigorative live performance saved gospel musicians at the S-Concert
04 December 2017
90
play video
Yemen's ex-president Saleh's killing was 'revenge' - Analysis
04 December 2017
15
play video
Attitude of indifference encouraging corruption in Ghana – Richard Quayson
05 December 2017
499
play video
Malta arrests 10 over Caruana Galizia car bomb murder
04 December 2017
6
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.