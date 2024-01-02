Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Prophet Nigel Gaisie foresees the EC of Ghana misbehaving in the 2024 elections
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Prophet Nigel Gaisie foresees the EC of Ghana misbehaving in the 2024 elections
02 January 2024
Read Article
168
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
2024 prophecies by Nigel Gaisie
play video
This young man believes education is not key to prosperity | Everyday People
Videos
play video
Homes of some EC officials are like a war zone - Kwesi Pratt
02 January 2024
6461
play video
Watch Owusu-Bempah’s horrifying 2024 prophecy on the Israel-Hamas
02 January 2024
12499
play video
Agyemang-Badu's 3-days plush wedding attended by ex-players, celebs with luxurious cars
02 January 2024
9288
play video
Watch as Bawumia ‘dances into 2024’ at crossover service
02 January 2024
16840
play video
Valerie Anne Sackey, Rawlings’ speech writer is dead
02 January 2024
20589
play video
Watch IGP Dampare lead songs and praises at 31st Night service
02 January 2024
10590
play video
2024 Prophecies: Mahama will win the 2024 presidential election – Apostle Dr King
02 January 2024
9679
play video
Ghanaians on social media react to Black Stars' 27-man squad for 2023 AFCON
02 January 2024
8535
play video
NPP primaries: List of 9 Ashanti Regional MPs quitting parliament
02 January 2024
4302
play video
Prophetic Watch Night by Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah
02 January 2024
89828
play video
How WAEC ‘officially’ vindicated Mahama over WASSCE cheating claims
02 January 2024
30452
play video
Wicked people, cursed govt– Badu Kobi attacks Akufo-Addo, others
02 January 2024
9381
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2024 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.