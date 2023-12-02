Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
We would snatch the Adenta seat from the NDC – ‘Confident’ Akosua Manu
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
We would snatch the Adenta seat from the NDC – ‘Confident’ Akosua Manu
02 December 2023
Read Article
1742
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
This is how Ghana could make from medical tourism | The Lowdown
Videos
play video
Watch Okoye Boye's triumphant entry into voting centre at Ledzokuku before declaration of results
02 December 2023
0
play video
Leave us ‘alone’ Akufo-Addo – Adenta NPP executive
02 December 2023
4796
play video
NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Delegates flaunt wads of cash notes received from politicians
02 December 2023
1260
play video
I was stripped off Ghana U-20 captaincy because of Dede Ayew - Ransford Osei narrates
02 December 2023
963
play video
Woman slaps hospital with GH?5 million lawsuit after loss of baby
02 December 2023
857
play video
Ghanaian woman narrates how she escaped a kidnapping trap
02 December 2023
1599
play video
Hell breaks loose at Adenta voting centre, one person arrested
02 December 2023
21710
play video
Chaotic scenes as delegates destroy canopy in Pru East following vote buying allegations
02 December 2023
2382
play video
Watch highlights of Black Queens' 3-1 win over Namibia in 2024 WAFCON qualifiers
02 December 2023
1160
play video
'Free Snapchat filters' – Becca reacts to skin bleaching rumours
02 December 2023
5528
play video
Your insults are irrelevant! - Popular side chick slams critics
02 December 2023
13279
play video
Dr John Bilson: The brave Ghanaian who challenged Rawlings nationality
02 December 2023
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.