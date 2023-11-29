Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Finance minister confident parliament will approve 2024 budget
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Finance minister confident parliament will approve 2024 budget
29 November 2023
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Here are business stories that made headlines this week
Videos
play video
I have full confidence in the Minister for Youth and Sports - Veep declares
30 November 2023
105
play video
Ghana gears up for 13th African Games: A grand 100-day countdown begins
29 November 2023
740
play video
Speaker suspends sitting abstractly after majority leadership works out of parliament
29 November 2023
26360
play video
FULL SPEECH: Kissi Agyebeng's full address on corruption, Cecilia Dapaah, others
30 November 2023
0
play video
Adwoa Safo 'fumes' over reshuffling of parliament committees
29 November 2023
27048
play video
I was told I had to pay $20,000 bribe to Asenso-Boakye – Businessman alleges
29 November 2023
46618
play video
I was told I had to pay $20,000 bribe to Asenso-Boakye – Businessman alleges
29 November 2023
23314
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe 29-11-23
29 November 2023
1661
play video
Parliament begins debate on 2024 budget, motion moved
29 November 2023
2104
play video
Former Hearts Of Oak, Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Yartey is dead
29 November 2023
4907
play video
Agyemang Diawusie | Right Wing 98'
29 November 2023
1952
play video
Akufo-Addo's lawyer sends sarcastic birthday wish to John Mahama
29 November 2023
17721
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.