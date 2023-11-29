Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Adwoa Safo 'fumes' over reshuffling of parliament committees
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Adwoa Safo 'fumes' over reshuffling of parliament committees
29 November 2023
Read Article
8967
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
This woman was maltreated by her auntie, denied education | Everyday People
play video
NUGS laments being sidelined in distribution of Akosombo Dam spillage relief items | #SayItLoud
Videos
play video
Speaker suspends sitting abstractly after majority leadership works out of parliament
29 November 2023
8390
play video
I was told I had to pay $20,000 bribe to Asenso-Boakye – Businessman alleges
29 November 2023
19788
play video
I was told I had to pay $20,000 bribe to Asenso-Boakye – Businessman alleges
29 November 2023
4853
play video
GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi Asemsebe 29-11-23
29 November 2023
684
play video
Parliament begins debate on 2024 budget, motion moved
29 November 2023
1424
play video
Agyemang Diawusie | Right Wing 98'
29 November 2023
799
play video
Akufo-Addo's lawyer sends sarcastic birthday wish to John Mahama
29 November 2023
8973
play video
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All you need to know about Sex and Destiny | Proceedings of parliament and more.
29 November 2023
646
play video
People & Places: The cleanest city in Ghana and its massive palace
29 November 2023
5409
play video
This man vows to stay in his 'okada' business despite the dangers involved | Everyday People
29 November 2023
1680
play video
Mahama, Bawumia don’t understand the 24-hour economy policy - 2024 independent candidate hopeful
29 November 2023
1816
play video
Why I don't drink alcohol - John Paintsil shares interesting childhood story
29 November 2023
16715
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.