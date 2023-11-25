Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Youth, trotro, taxi drivers to get electric cars if Bawumia becomes president – Wontumi
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Youth, trotro, taxi drivers to get electric cars if Bawumia becomes president – Wontumi
25 November 2023
Read Article
950
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nigerian selling phone accessories in Ghana says life is better after relocating
Videos
play video
Opambour fires jean
25 November 2023
0
play video
Afrifa fires dormaahene
25 November 2023
2497
play video
Watch as Bawumia is mobbed at the funeral of Berekumhene
25 November 2023
799
play video
Defence Minister refutes claims of selling government lands
25 November 2023
570
play video
'Wednesday is a bad day to travel': Why Dormaahene was 'stopped' from attending Benkumhene funeral on Thursday
25 November 2023
13909
play video
Sad! The promising Ghanaian footballer who ended up as a check-check vendor | Everyday People
25 November 2023
93229
play video
Bawumia is now and the future, greatest harm is to vote for the past - Kwamena Duncan shades Mahama
25 November 2023
2213
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.