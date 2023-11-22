Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Be sober when punishing your members, exercise patience Prof. Osafo tells NPP
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Be sober when punishing your members, exercise patience - Prof. Osafo tells NPP
22 November 2023
Read Article
9
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
'You shouldn't be punished for being born a girl' - Prof. Joseph Osafo on govt's 'Nkunim' Budget
22 November 2023
6
play video
Being too strict on members may have a big blowback on the party - Opanyin Agyekum cautions NPP
22 November 2023
45
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.