Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
If I write to dismiss all of you, who will vote? NPP secretary's old video pops up
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
If I write to dismiss all of you, who will vote? - NPP secretary's old video pops up
21 November 2023
Read Article
368
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Proceedings of Tuesday, 21st November, 2023
21 November 2023
276
play video
‘I am a stubborn proud poor man’ - Xandy Kamel’s ex-husband jabs
21 November 2023
2664
play video
Sad! The promising Ghanaian footballer who ended up as a check-check vendor | Everyday People
21 November 2023
5258
play video
Ghana 2-3 Comoros - 2021 AFCON Highlights
21 November 2023
1633
play video
Black Stars players jama session ahead of Comoros game
21 November 2023
3205
play video
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:NUGS speaks about the aftermath of Akosombo dam spillage | A grand durbar during odwira
21 November 2023
404
play video
‘Shove your opinions!’ – Kwesi Arthur ‘roars’ at critics over ‘poor’ performance at Davido’s concert
21 November 2023
567
play video
Nana B speaks as NPP scks Hopeson Adorye, Buaben Asamoa, others
21 November 2023
16312
play video
Mahama is on a promising spree as though he just landed from Mars - Bawumia jabs
21 November 2023
1570
play video
Rev Obofour gifts Cecilia Marfo GHC20,000
21 November 2023
3266
play video
Ibrahim Mahama supports full medical surgery of young man with waist and eye problems
21 November 2023
1841
play video
Full list of 10 MMDCEs to be dismissed by Akufo-Addo - Report
21 November 2023
4209
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.