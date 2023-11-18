Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Okatakyie Afrifa threatens NPP executives ahead of 2024 polls
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Okatakyie Afrifa threatens NPP executives ahead of 2024 polls
18 November 2023
Read Article
1654
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Troops From The Gold Coast (1941)
18 November 2023
538
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Mona Gucci in court over alleged US visa fraud, Agya Koo recounts near-death experience
18 November 2023
894
play video
Opening Ceremony - Post-Budget Workshop for HoN. Members of Parliament
18 November 2023
220
play video
Kennedy Agyapong to storm Bantama after Akufo-Addo endorsed Asenso-Boakye
18 November 2023
4172
play video
How public figures reacted to Ghana 1-0 victory over Madagascar
18 November 2023
2632
play video
Minority raises concern over poor management of COCOBOD
18 November 2023
241
play video
2023 Ghana Military Academy graduating cadets display marching skills at passing out ceremony
18 November 2023
2220
play video
Government to spend over three hundred million to purchase Solar torchlight
18 November 2023
1873
play video
Watch video of plush mansion where ex-First Lady Theresa Kufuor will be buried
18 November 2023
46370
play video
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Madagascar
18 November 2023
6658
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.