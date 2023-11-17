Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Nkunim' budget: Why can't we spend within our means? Dr. Otchere Ankrah Goes wild on Ofori Atta
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Nkunim' budget: Why can't we spend within our means? - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah Goes wild on Ofori-Atta
17 November 2023
Read Article
9
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Religious prostitute comment: Are you a proper christian? - Nana Akomea slams Sam George
17 November 2023
0
play video
'Nkunim' budget: 'Say things that are realistic, it is not a campaign platform' - Atik tells Ken Ofori-Atta
17 November 2023
6
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2023 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.