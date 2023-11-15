Youtube Icon
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Presentation of 2024 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy and more coming up.
15 November 2023
Videos
play video
Watch South Tongu DCE lament having no money to fuel vehicles to distribute relief items
15 November 2023
3641
play video
Economist proposes weighing scales to reduce profiteering
15 November 2023
121
play video
John Jinapor predicts doom for Ghanaians ahead of 2024 budget presentation
15 November 2023
275
play video
Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare shares expectations ahead of the 2024 budget presentation
15 November 2023
324
play video
Why the Asantehene ‘deserves special mention’ in Ghana’s chieftaincy laws – Historian Anokye Frimpong explains
15 November 2023
1526
play video
2024 Budget: I'll increase taxes if I were Ofori-Atta - Stephen Amoah
15 November 2023
684
play video
Rev. Obofour praises wife
15 November 2023
2640
play video
LIVE: Presentation of 2024 Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy
15 November 2023
3227
play video
'Shouting' about banking fraud sending strong signals - John Awuah
15 November 2023
136
play video
Mr. Eazi on Shatta
15 November 2023
2069
play video
We never buried Yaw Tog’s CDs underground, he caused his own fall – Jay Bhad insists
15 November 2023
3657
play video
Indonesian player performs viral ‘Terminator’ dance after scoring at U17 World Cup
15 November 2023
1811
